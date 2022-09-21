NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The historic Cannery building will reopen in 2023 as a music complex with three stages and an event space that can accommodate crowds between 325 and 1,200 people.

According to a release, when Cannery Hall opens, it will be the largest independent music complex in Nashville.

The historic building is undergoing renovations and the newly designed space will consist of three different stages and an event space on the top floor.

(Courtesy: Jason Bihler)

Cannery Hall will highlight alternative rock, pop, and country artists alongside traditionally underrepresented genres in Nashville like EDM, hip hop, R&B, jam, house, disco, grunge, soul, trap, classical guitar and many more, according to a release.

The venue’s Row 1 Stage will hold audiences of up to 325. The Mil can host to audiences of 625. The Mainstage will comfortably allow for audiences of up to 1,200. The top floor of Cannery Hall will be home to Amaranth, a unique special events space for up to 380 people.

Cannery Hall’s has operated as a music venue since 1981 in a building built in 1883 and originally used as a flour mill for Liberty Self-Rising Flour. The building was also home to the Fletcher Coffee Company who milled coffee there in the 1930s and Dale Foods Company, which began processing their jams, jellies, mustards, and peanut butter there in the 1950s until the mid-1970s.

This new chapter of live music on Cannery Row is led by Nashville native Zach Liff and his company DZL Management, which bought an interest in the property in 2019 and later acquired the entire property in 2020, according to a release.

“Music of all genres is woven through the fabric and spirit of our city in a way that makes Nashville special. Many of today’s biggest stars, songwriters and working musicians, would not have gotten their big break if it wasn’t for independent music venues like Cannery Hall. Our intent is to carry forward the musical legacy of the Cannery and Music City with shows and experiences that build on those legacies and by helping to launch the next generation of musicians whose creativity thrives in independent music venues like the Cannery,” said Liff.

The building was home to Cannery Ballroom and Mercy Lounge, which closed in 2021after a nearly 20-year run on Cannery Row.