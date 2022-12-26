NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They say change is the only thing that is constant and in a city like Nashville, you have to look twice to see what beloved business is now gone and what has taken its place. News 2 looks back at the restaurants and businesses that closed their doors in Music City in 2022.

Joey’s House of Pizza

Breaking the hearts of pizza lovers across Middle Tennessee, Joey’s House of Pizza on Elm Hill Pike closed its doors in April 2022. The family-operated business announced the closure on social media with a handwritten note. The pizzeria’s Facebook page was inundated with sad customers longing for another piece of Joey’s authentic NY-style pie with many calling the closure “heartbreaking.”

A slice from Joey’s House of Pizza (Courtesy: Tony Beckworth)

Sweet 16th Bakery

Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville closed at the end of October 2022 after nearly 20 years in business. The favorite bakery among locals was owned by husband and wife Dan and Ellen Einstein. After Dan passed away earlier this year, Ellen continued running the bakery on her own. In an emotional post on social media, she said with Dan no longer by her side, it has gotten too hard to continue on.

(Photo: WKRN)

Whitt’s Barbecue (kinda)

Family-run restaurant chain Whitt’s Barbecue announced in July 2022 it closed two of its locations in Nashville, the West Nashville location on Alabama Avenue off Charlotte Avenue and the Antioch location on Antioch Pike at Haywood Lane. Whitt’s said it “was a hard decision as Antioch was our first location, which opened the doors in 1978, followed shortly after by Charlotte in 1985.” No reason for the closures was released.

(Photo: WKRN)

Anzie Blue (kinda)

Anzie Blue, a coffee, CBD and wellness shop located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, closed its doors for good in December 2022 but with big plans to reopen under a new concept. The establishment let customers know they will continue to be a beacon for music, creative southern food and special events- but just under a new concept. Anzie Blue ensured customers that the closing of the café is not a goodbye but instead a new chapter.

(Photo: WKRN)

Tavern/Whiskey Kitchen

It was a sad day for food lovers in September 2022 as Whiskey Kitchen and Tavern unexpectedly announced they were permanently closing their doors. Whiskey Kitchen was located in the Gulch and known for its global selection of whiskeys for the past 13 years. Tavern was a casual “gastro-pub” style restaurant located in Midtown. Restaurant group M Street announced Whiskey Kitchen closed to make way for a new hotel development while Tavern closed as the 15-year-old facility needed upgrades. M Street’s other restaurants, Virago, Saint Anejo, Cucina Moto Enoteca and Kayne Prime remain in operation.

Courtesy: Tavern Nashville

Dandgure’s Cafeteria

A small restaurant with a hard-to-pronounce name closed its doors in June 2022 after serving the Nashville community for more than 30 years. Dandgure’s Cafeteria on Lafayette Street in a tiny section of downtown Nashville named Pie Town opened as a meat-and-three in 1991. “It means a lot to me to be finishing on my own terms,” owner Dandgure Robinson said. “I don’t own the property, but I’m not being forced out.”

A line of people wait outside Dandgure’s Cafeteria on their last day. (Source: WKRN)

Chaatable

Chaatable Indian Street Food in Sylvan Heights closed abruptly in August 2022. Former employees claimed the owners told staff the building was up for sublease, pushing workers to begin forming a union. Celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan’s other establishments: Chauhan Ale & Masala, Tansuo and Mockingbird remain open.

Chaatable restaurant off Charlotte Pike in Nashville closed its door Fridays leaving customers and employees surprised (Photo: WKRN)

Emma’s Flowers

In November 2022, the iconic pink walls of Emma’s Flowers & Gifts were torn down. Along with Rotier’s and the Art Deco designed Bridgestone Building along West End, Emma’s was demolished to make way for a 27-story high-rise — “The Sinclair” — at 2416 West End Avenue. It will include 375 units, retail and restaurant space.

(Photo: WKRN)

Ernest Tubb Record Shop

A fixture on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, Ernest Tubb Record Shop, closed its doors in May 2022. The store was founded by Grand Ole Opry Star Ernest Tubb and originally opened in 1947 on Commerce Street. It served as a one-stop shop for country and bluegrass music at its Lower Broadway location since 1951. It was home to the Midnight Jamboree, a show where country music artists would perform following the Grand Ole Opry.

(Photo: WKRN)

Exit/In

Efforts to save Nashville’s iconic Exit/In failed as the venue announced in November 2022 it would close. Organizers launched fundraising efforts to save the venue from luxury hotel developers after the property went ” under contract to a firm that’s purchasing independent venues.” Exit/In opened its doors in 1971. The property was purchased in 2021 by AJ Capital Partners, which owns the Graduate Hotels chain.