NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The “BNA Vision” is becoming more vivid. The $1.4 billion expansion at Nashville International Airport continues, with leaders hoping to get in front of our recent and reoccurring wave of growth.

When it comes down to it, it’s hard to keep track of what’s going up at BNA.

“Construction’s going well we have a lot going on,” said Traci Holton, Chief Engineer for Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “We’re just excited to keep growing.”

Construction crews have been at BNA nonstop for years, completing several projects: the new D Concourse, expansion of the existing main terminal wings for new ticketing and baggage claim space and two new terminal garages.

Phase 1 of the terminal apron and taxi lane expansion is also complete, Phase 2 is set for completion in fall of 2023.

“We’re currently working on our new parking garage and soon to see a hotel coming out of the fifth level of that start to see the hotel structure,” Holton said.

Progress also continues on the pedestrian bridge and “Airwave” — a 156,000 square foot steel canopy that will stretch from Terminal Garage 1 to the end of the new international arrivals facility, which is also under construction.

Work continues on the terminal lobby, new marketplace and 89,000 square foot satellite concourse that will provide even more gates.

And if that wasn’t enough…

“We’re about to kick off a project in the next couple of months to upgrade all of the finishes in B and C Concourse that would be signage, wall coverings ceilings, again to make everything look like BNA Vision so everything matches,” Holton said.

They are also upgrading the bathrooms in the B and C concourses too.

“As well as filling in a large depression with a whole lot of rock and soil for future ramp to accommodate a future A Concourse,” Holton said.

It’s a list that just keeps going with most of these projects projected for completion in 2023.

With traffic and airport utilization on the rise, the Donelson Pike Relocation and Terminal Access Roadway Improvements projects will take place in the next year or two in an effort to enhance airport access.