ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Antioch sees a boom in development, leaders are trying to address long-standing concerns like homelessness and trash at the Interstate 24 and Bell Road intersection.

“Unfortunately, some of these behaviors are committed by people that live here, they just don’t care. But there are a lot of us that live here that do care,” said Metro Nashville Councilmember Joy Styles. “People complain and say ‘I’m concerned about safety’, right. ‘You’ve got people living under the overpass, what happens if someone falls out?’ Those kinds of things.”

Last week, a team effort by several agencies aimed to bring long-term change.

“Yes, government does move slowly. And there are some things that we have to take a long time with. ‘I need a no-parking sign.’ That shouldn’t take a month. That’s problematic, right? So if I know that I can call someone to get something set up. And that’s what I’m going to do,” said Styles. “I called TDOT, I called MNPD, I called the Metro Homeless Impact division, and I called the Salvation Army, and said let’s all work together. Because, you know, if you talk to them independently, they’ll say, ‘Okay, well, I’ll reach out to so and so.'”

She said TDOT came in and cleaned up the overpass. The Salvation Army, MNPD, and the Metro Homeless Impact Division went to work assisting the people living under the overpass.

“I’ve received many complaints, many concerns about safety, about health hazards, large amounts of trash right at both off ramps. And so we have to be careful,” said Styles. “We have people that are addicted to drugs that are on these off ramps, they’re wandering into the street. They’re also doing drugs on those corners. So we need to help them help themselves.”

Interstate 24 / Bell Rd. (WKRN)

Last week’s work included collecting the people’s information and entering them into the system to begin the housing process

“There’ll be a fence that gets placed there so that no one can go back inside. But individuals are also now in the housing system,” said Styles. “Metro homelessness division, there was someone there this morning. They’re coordinating work from the Salvation Army. So there’s a plan. This is not a matter of just, you know, putting them out moving them someplace else. But now they’re in the system. And now they’ll be ready to move forward.”