NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As rental rates skyrocket in Nashville, industry experts are seeing a shift toward suburban living.

Apartments in the suburbs of Nashville are now the strongest performing, with some of the highest apartment occupancy rates.

Most of this trend has to do with price.

Gone are the days when you can find $1,100 or $1200 rents in the metro area.

“That’s not there anymore and I don’t think its coming back,” said Joel Sanders, Founder & CEO of Apartment Insiders.

So, renters are going elsewhere, many to older and slightly cheaper suburban apartments — not by own their own choosing, but out of practicality in being able to afford rent.

It’s why Brentwood-Franklin, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro all saw the highest occupancy rates at 97% or above, according to the most recent market statistics from the Greater Nashville Apartment Association.

Apartments in central Nashville, which include submarkets such as Downtown, Germantown, Midtown and Green Hills, realized some of the lowest occupancy rates at around 93%.

“The people where their wage growth have not matched their rental rate growth, they have to make some type of sacrifice and a lot of times it’s on location,” Sanders said, adding that developers are noticing the strong demand for suburb living.

So, naturally, they’re choosing to build both farther out and closer to Nashville’s core, where inventory is needed most.

Developers are noticing there is strong demand in the suburbs.

“New supply in general no matter what type it is can have some positive effects on the market as far as slowing down the rental rate growth that we’ve realized over the last 12 months,” Sanders said.

Nashville’s urban core has the second-highest number of apartments under construction out of all apartment submarkets in the United States, just behind Brooklyn in New York City.

Data shows the number of apartments in Nashville’s urban core is expected to grow by 35.7%, with 9,000 apartment units currently under construction in that part of Nashville alone. In the past 10 years, the same submarket has delivered about 1,500 new apartments annually; 4,600 apartment units are expected to be completed in Central Nashville in 2022, according to RealPage Analytics.

Asking rents were up 20.6% year-over-year at the end of February in central Nashville, Sanders said.

“I think what’s really changing is Nashville is no longer flying under the radar anymore,” Sanders said.

With so many apartments expected to be delivered in one area in Nashville, Sanders is watching closely to see if rental rates soften enough to draw some away from the suburbs and back into downtown.