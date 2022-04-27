ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City is pet city! A new study says that Nashville, specifically the Antioch area, is the number one fastest-growing city in America for pet owners.

The study conducted by Zillow and Rover found that Antioch saw the largest annual increase in new Rover dog accounts out of all cities analyzed. They say a surge in pet ownership combined with Middle Tennessee’s hot housing market offers a good explanation as to why Antioch is claiming the top spot.

Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton states that due to a surge in pet ownership housing preferences are changing.

“During the pandemic, we saw a huge surge in pet ownership, and as a result, that’s changed home preferences,” said Pendleton, “You know, pet owners are looking for larger homes we know that as a whole and so certain areas like Antioch may be more attractive to pet owners because they offer a little bit more elbow room, a little more space and outdoor space as well for a doghouse.”

The trend is not just seen in rentals but in homes as well. According to Zillow, 75% of prospective homebuyers now say that they are pet owners which is a 64% increase from 2020.

“I would say, you know, the more pet-friendly housing that you can provide for this community the better, and it’s similar in the sale for the market as well. We know that certain pet-friendly features can help the home sell for more money and sell faster than expected,” said Pendleton.

Zillow says homes that mention a doghouse in their listing description sell on average, for 2.3% more than similar listings.