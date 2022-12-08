NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major project planned for Nashville’s East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community.

The developers described the project — which is set to take over the current TA Truck Stop at the corner of South 1st Street and Main Street — as an “urban experience”. It’s a mix of office, hotel, and residential space, plus about 225,000 square feet of street-level retail.

“It is what we would certainly consider a very ambitious plan for the site and it is a reflection of a lot of market analysis that we’ve conducted over the past several years,” said Jesse Abair, vice president of development at the RMR Group.

(Courtesy: RMR Group)

Abair said RMR Group recognizes there are a lot of projects planned for the East Bank, with developments moving quickly, including the new Tennessee Titans stadium, Oracle Campus, Peabody Union, and River North.

“It is certainly a rapidly evolving environment over there,” Abair added. “Hopefully, a lot of these timelines will align in a way that you’re gonna see a lot of construction happening at the same time as you start to build out.”

(Courtesy: RMR Group)

According to Abair, RMR Group has consulted with the other stakeholders throughout the process.

“All the stakeholders, kind of, that I’ve spoken to truly appreciate kind of how unique a situation this is and I think all of them seem to be acting appropriately in terms of dedicating the resources and the time and the thoughtfulness to making sure it gets done right,” explained Abair. “We certainly consider ourselves to be part of that group.”

(Courtesy: RMR Group)

Abair said RMR Group has owned the land for decades and is envisioning an infrastructure plan that will last for decades to come, as well as corporate headquarters, healthy food and beverage vendors, and a carefully curated mix of local retailers moving into the space.

“Having this out there in public allows us to have some very detailed conversations with the types of tenants and operators that we want to see on our site,” said Abair. “That’ll be our focus over the next upcoming weeks and months.”