NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the largest companies in the world is now rethinking its plans for a downtown Nashville location.

Amazon announced Thursday that the company will be pausing office construction on its second tower in Nashville. This comes as a company spokesperson says Amazon is working to find a balance between in-office and remote work for employees.

Officials say the shell and core of the second tower is nearly finished. Plans will continue to complete the lobby, communal working areas, cafe, and amenity spaces of the tower.

The only delay will be for the traditional office space floors, as the company rethinks those spaces.

Amazon reinforced that the company is staying committed to creating 5,000 corporate and tech jobs in Nashville over the next few years, and this will not deter those plans.