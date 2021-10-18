Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Middle TN
Crime Tracker
Tennessee News
Tennessee Politics
Kentucky
Nashville 2021
National
COVID-19 Pandemic
Special Reports
Washington D.C. Bureau
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Holidays
Top Stories
Father held in death of 4 children, mother-in-law
What raises your odds of multiple lottery wins?
Video
Omicron: What makes it a COVID variant of concern?
Video
‘Gifts from the Heart’: Biden White House Christmas decorations unveiled
Gallery
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Extra
Making Us Proud
Pro Football Challenge
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play at Masters, dies at 87
Top Stories
Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13
Gallery
Top Stories
Depleted Titans face New England
Tennessee hands rival Vanderbilt season-ending loss, 45-21
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: 11.26.21
Video
Titans WR A.J. Brown, five others ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game vs. New England
Newsletters
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Healthcare Heroes
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Franktown Festival of Lights
Remarkable Women
Light Up The House
Soldiers Greetings
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Report It
Regional News Partners
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nashville 2021
Report: Nashville tech leads the way, industry continues to smash records
Video
Zillow backs out of contract with Murfreesboro couple after iBuying program fails
Video
Metro Council approves request to rezone Edgehill community
Video
Exclusive tour inside Amazon Nashville Tower 1
Video
Realtors say ‘the time is now’ to jump into the Nashville housing market
Video
More Nashville 2021 Headlines
Nashville home sellers reaping about $125k profit, study shows
Video
Historic Hermitage Hotel Nashville unveils new restaurants, redesign
Video
‘Parties aren’t the problem’: Airbnb owner responds to company’s NYE crackdown in Nashville
Video
New home sales compared to existing home sales, nearly the same price
Video
5th + Broadway project boasts more than 5 million unique visitors since opening
Video
‘It’s our turn’: Bordeaux/North Nashville residents hope funding initiative sparks more development
Video
Nashville hotel occupancy rates getting closer to pre-pandemic levels
Video
‘Welcome to Nashville Part 3’: Duo wants to take you on a satirical tour of Music City
Video
Plans in the works to revitalize Nashville’s Bankers Alley
Video
Solution coming for Nashville neighborhood frequently trapped by train
Nashville
Woman shot at East Nashville storage facility; Suspect captured
Video
Opryland Hotel restricts weekend evening access through holiday season
Fire destroys vacant home in South Nashville
Video
Passenger zip-tied, arrested after assaulting flight attendants at Nashville airport
Video
Organization aims to help youth who have lost loved ones to murder
Video
More Nashville Headlines
Rankings
Colleges with the best ROI in Tennessee
Best places to live in Tennessee
Best community colleges in Tennessee
States with the highest flu vaccination rates
The hottest cars on the market right now in each state
More Rankings Headlines
Nashville 2021 Videos
Report: Nashville tech leads the way, industry continues to smash records
Video
I-Buying program halted
Video
Metro Council set to vote on future of Edgehill community
Video
Touring Tower 1
Video
Realtors say 'the time is now' to jump into the Nashville housing market
Video
Home prices spike, especially in Nashville
Video
More Nashville 2021
Trending Stories
Woman shot at East Nashville storage facility; Suspect captured
Video
Passenger zip-tied, arrested after assaulting flight attendants at Nashville airport
Video
Opryland Hotel restricts weekend evening access through holiday season
14 race, history concepts that cannot be taught in TN
Luxe items from Villa Collina going up for auction
Gallery
Don't Miss
Father held in death of 4 children, mother-in-law
What raises your odds of multiple lottery wins?
Video
Omicron: What makes it a COVID variant of concern?
Video
‘Gifts from the Heart’: Biden White House Christmas decorations unveiled
Gallery
Luxe items from Villa Collina going up for auction
Gallery
Man sought after robbery at Green Hills bank
Woman shot at East Nashville storage facility; Suspect captured
Video