NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The fate of a 16-year-old girl that is accused of killing a teenager last year remains in the hands of the court system.

Next week, a judge will determine if Isabelle Jocson should be tried as an adult or a juvenile.

Jocson is accused of stabbing 14-year-old Malia Powell to death at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike in June of 2022.

A grieving father now finds himself at the crossroads between justice and his word.

Malia Powell was a cheerleader and student at Bellevue Middle School.

“She was the life of the party, full of life, she loved family, she loved people,” said Larry Powell, Malia’s father. “Losing a daughter, I wish that pain on no one. It hurts.”

That pain was only amplified a couple months later when he lost his 22-year-old son, Jawauntez Powell. Jawauntez was also taken away by violence.

Jawauntez was shot and killed by an accused 19-year-old man in North Nashville.

“The only peace it gives me is Jawauntez is looking over his sister once again like he did in life,” Powell said.

Powell turned his heartache into action. He has dedicated his life to breaking the violent system in Nashville.

Powell is a mentor and volunteer at 4:13 Strong, which is a program that helps men with a troubled past turn their lives around.

“A lot of the young men grew up in single homes, mom or father possibly struggle from a drug addiction,” Powell said.

Many of the young men in the program were subjected to crime growing up, he said.

“With the work I do, I speak on a lot of parole hearings, I do a lot of juvenile hearings,” Powell said.

Powell is an advocate for a second chance.

It’s a belief he preaches even while Malia’s accused killer awaits her next court date and whether or not she will be tried as an adult.

“I’m honestly going to pray for her,” Powell said.

The decision is now in the hands of the court, with Powell’s heart in the hands from up above.

“For me to preach it, and be teach it, and for it to smack me dead in the face, I think a man is known by the fruits that he bares and his word,” Powell said.