Murder of North Nashville mother of 8 still unsolved 9 months later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a murdered mother is eager to find answers nine months after the killing that happened in North Nashville.

Debbie Boone – a beloved daughter, sister, and mother of eight – has been sorely missed. “She was a loving, loving, caring mom and did the best for her children, and now they have to be split apart. That’s the sad part. They have to live in separate households, and they’re not together,” family friend Marla McCants said.

Police said the 37-year-old mother walked to the Kwik-Sak Market with her 14-year-old daughter around 2 a.m. on May 3, 2020. The two were getting a ride home from someone they knew when someone in a dark Dodge Challenger allegedly started shooting at their car near Clarksville Pike and 26th Avenue. Debbie was the only one hit and died from her injuries.

“Think, think before you go out there,” McCants said. “They have family, cousins, and everybody, you know. Would you want that for your own family?” McCants is a member of “Lending Our Shared Stories,” or L.O.S.S. a support group for people who have lost loved ones.

Police found the suspected car two days later, parked at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Cockrill Street. Metro police took the car to their crime laboratory, but the person behind the trigger is unknown. It’s a haunting mystery nearly nine months later.

“They’re finding other cases, you know, they’re finding the people who did [it] right away, but for some reason the people that’s doing the investigation out north are having a hard time finding the people who did the crime,” brother Jeff Boone said. “I’m really lost, and I’m hurt.”

Loved ones beg anyone with information to have the courage to come forward.

“Be important and step out and speak up,” McCants said. “Bring fourth the information, put that family to rest.”

On May 5, 2020, Metro police recovered the Dodge Challenger believed to be the car shots were fired from that killed Debbie Boone. The car was taken to the MNPD Crime Laboratory. PHOTOS: MNPD

News 2 asked Metro police if the suspected car led them to any persons of interest.

Police responded with the following statement:

“Detectives have made progress in the case and are asking witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward, either through crime stoppers or calling police directly.”

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.