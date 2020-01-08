Maury Co. students get course on how to fight fires

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Area high schools are not only recruiting grounds, but Maury County firefighters are also scouting for teams.

Twenty-three area high schools in Maury County are taking a course at local college to get a real feel for what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Suiting up to fight a fire is a lot tougher than it looks and Maury County students get the picture.

The fireside course is offered through Columbia State Community College.

” I plan on going into the military right after high school and right after I get out of the military I either want to be a police officer or a firefighter,” said student Joshua Riffe Jr.

The course is a great recruiting tool for Columbia Fire and Rescue Chief Ty Cobb.

“Being able to get into high schools, talk to our juniors and seniors…not even interested in fire service but at least help build a career in public safety and health care,” said Cobb.

Tia Sneed is only a few years older than the students she teaches. She said she loves being a firefighter.

“They see my fire tags or they see my fire shirt I have on and they go like oh your husband works for the fire department. It’s like no. I do,” said Sneed.

What these students learn could one day save a life. Josie Wyant took the class following a fire in her home.

“It’s just something amazing in how they respond and how they react to people and how they comfort them,” said Wyant.

So, on days when the fire trucks are parked and station number five looks quiet, training fires burn inside, call a new generation of firefighters and first responders to duty.