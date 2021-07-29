Manufacturing, tech positions in demand in Nashville’s booming job market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 2020: The year the living room became the office for many working through a global pandemic. 2021: The year people are re-evaluating their jobs and work life balance.

“When you spend more time at home, you kind of (have) this shift in lifestyle changes,” said Bo Bonds, Director of Professional Services with Talntly, a recruiting and job placement firm in Nashville.

He added, “You probably got people thinking, ‘Well, should I be here? Should I be doing this? Maybe I should go look; maybe I should take that risk and put my resume out there – have a conversation.'”

Bonds said about 40 percent of people currently employed are interviewing for a new job.

“It’s a good time to be in the market right now. It’s good time to be looking,” Bonds said. “It’s competitive; it’s probably never been this competitive in in recent history.”

Bonds calls the Nashville job market “booming and highly attractive.” He said manufacturing is one of the most in-demand sectors.

“We’re geographically, centrally located for manufacturing supply chain,” Bonds said. “I think people don’t talk about Nashville enough from a supply chain perspective.”

According to a report released in October of 2020 by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the state’s advanced manufacturing workforce has grown by nearly 16,000 jobs in the last five years, the sixth largest increase of any state.

Tennessee has the second largest household appliance industry in the nation.

“We all hear about supply chain issues right now; everyone is experiencing problems in latency issues,” Bonds said. “So, being a teammate and joining a company and being able to say, ‘hey, look, I could probably make an impact here and make a difference and grow,’ like really fill a big-time vacancy. I mean, you could be an all star to somebody right now.”

Bonds said tech jobs are expanding. Graduates of the Nashville Software School are landing positions locally with Fortune 500 companies.

“It’s only going to increase with the likes of Oracle, Amazon. Facebook is building a data center in Gallatin. The investment is there,” Bonds said.

The investment will likely grow with number of jobs staying remote. Virtual work increases the need for more cyber security and IT support, and people to fill those positions.

Bonds said the way companies are hiring has changed, too. Talntly produces digital video interviews so employers can put context to prospective employees in a large pool of candidates.