CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – On February 10, 2020, Cheatham County narcotics agents took down William Paterno. The 35-year-old Nashville man was found in possession of multiple packets of heroin.

According to narcotics agents, two weeks earlier Paterno had sold heroin-laced fentanyl that killed a 42-year-old Cheatham County man.

An extensive case had been built against Paterno, including toxicology results and phone records. “We put a lot of time and effort into these cases, a lot of resources, a lot of search warrants,” said Lt. Shannon Heflin, Cheatham County Narcotics Officer.

In the Paterno case though, agents told News 2 that it was the overdose victim’s cell phone that provided the crucial evidence pointing to the 35-year-old. “You don’t want to wait 90 days for an autopsy, so now you have a cell phone and that can be the key to cracking the case,” said Heflin. “In this case, we got lucky, found the text messages from the victim to the drug dealer, and also given the locations where they met.”

Because the drugs are considered lethal and a toxicology report can take weeks to complete, Cheatham drug agents executed a daring operation to catch Paterno. “We assumed the role of the victim and began texting the drug dealer and had him come meet us,” Heflin said.

Heflin posed as the victim wanting to buy more heroin from Paterno. Footage from the undercover operation captured the tense moments as Paterno sensed something was wrong. That’s when officers quickly moved in.

Paterno was initially charged in connection to the drugs found in his possession. He got out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

Weeks later, toxicology reports link Paterno to the overdose death. And in interviews following his arrest, Paterno implicated himself in the death of the Cheatham County man.

A grand jury indicted Paterno on 2nd-degree murder charges six months later. By the time of the indictment, though, Paterno, who is an African National, had disappeared.

He is still missing today.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of William Paterno you are urged to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department.