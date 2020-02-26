Macon County family describes being hit by EF-1 tornado

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, June 21st, 2019, Kayla Allen and her family were returning to their Lafayette home when they were greeted by strong winds. Kayla, her children, and her mother rushed into the laundry room to take cover while her husband braced in the doorway.

It was quick, “Once it was over it was just so quiet outside,” Allen said.

Kayla’s sister Keisha Leath and her brother-in-law headed down to their house to see if the family was okay. They arrived to find the area covered in downed trees, “The whole entire road was trees, we were climbing over, climbing under,” said Keisha.

Back at the house, a flash of lightning lit up the sky, allowing Kayla to see her mother’s home nearby, “You could tell all of her trees were just gone,” Allen said.

Thankfully her mom was at their house during the storm. The next day they saw all the trees covering it. Keisha, an avid photographer, decided to take pictures of the damage, “I wanted to go to the highest spot I could get to get an aerial view.”

Kayla sent in her sister’s picture to the News 2 Weather Authority. We sent that image to the National Weather Service which led them to survey the area in Macon County. The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down. It was one of 12 tornadoes that night.

As part of News 2’s weeklong coverage of Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week coverage, Danielle Breezy brings you stories of storm survivors from across Middle Tennessee. Click here to see more.