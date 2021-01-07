LPR cameras used to help find Nolensville family’s stolen car

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology has proven to be a true crime fighting tool for law enforcement, not only in select cities, but also at the front entrance of subdivisions throughout Middle Tennessee.

Every car that comes, every car that goes, is surveilled by the cameras at the entrance to the Benington community subdivision in Nolensville. The camera reads license plates and record times the vehicles come and go.

Brian and Margie Gadsey live in the community. “Some people say ‘I don’t want my rights violated, big brother to know where I am,” the couple said.

But they say they are grateful the cameras are there because it helped find their stolen car.

In August 2020, thieves entered the subdivision and stole the family’s car, speeding away from the cops. Thanks to the camera system at the front gate, police determined the thieves driving the specific vehicle. Because the cameras got the license number, police are able to quickly go the registered owner’s address in Nashville, leading to the arrest of two 19-year-olds, and the recovery of the family’s stolen car.

According to Nolensville police, cameras are situated at multiple subdivisions in the city. They credit the LPR technology for helping to solve half a dozen crimes.

Police say they only access the cameras when there is a crime, and only with the assistance of the company that runs the cameras.

News 2 reached out to the company that manages the camera system. Officials there tell say the HOA owns the footage. Any image of a vehicle is the property of the camera owner must grant permission to the police to view its contents when a crime occurs.

News 2 is digging deeper into the impact of these LPR cameras and the probability of them expanding into other communities. See our special reports “Lights, Camera, Caught” in every newscast Thursday, January 7.