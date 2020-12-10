Location a key factor in Wilson County’s industrial boom

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County continues to see rapid residential growth. But in recent years, the area has also experienced a boom in commercial and industrial development. Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, and even Watertown have seen a steady influx of residents and retail.

Businesses like Amazon, CEVA Logistics and Manheim Nashville employ thousands. With companies building in areas outside of Nashville, there’s more opportunity for the county to grow says Mt. Juliet City Manager, Kenny Martin, “People don’t have to drive as far. It creates a lot of jobs, and a lot of revenue for the community.”

The positive impact propels the Joint Economic & Community Development board to focus on recruiting industrial, office, retail and business to the area.

Past efforts have been a major success, as the county landed Amazon’s distribution center, a new 900,000 square-foot Rooms to Go warehouse and outlet store, and dozens of recognizable brands.

Successful recruitment, credited in part, to the old mantra – location, location, location!

“We have industry that wants to move to Lebanon and Wilson county because we’re right near the airport. We’re in the middle of the United States,” said Melanie Minter, Lebanon/Wilson Co. Chamber of Commerce President CEO.

A desirable location, with room to grow, and a healthy appetite from consumers has placed Wilson County in a position of power, now able to dictate the type of growth the area will support.

Minter says teamwork has played a role in the area’s successful growth, “we are friends and neighbors that want the best for each other, and because we have that important quality about Wilson County, that will always keep us who we are.”

It’s a strategy that’s placed Wilson County on the map.

As Mt. Juliet and the rest of Wilson County prepare for a new year, News 2 is taking a closer look at this unique part of Middle Tennessee. Join us for special reports – Wilson County: The Good, The Bad, The Future – all day Thursday, Dec. 10.