Lawrence County family recounts terrifying moments during early February storm outbreak

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) -“It just came all of a sudden. We didn’t have time to get scared.”

Chasity Luna and her kids recount the stormy night of February 5th, 2020. “The wind started coming really hard,” said Chasity.

They had just moved into a house in Lawrenceburg that had been in her family for years. They ducked for cover in the bedroom.

“It was dark. The power was already out. But, it was super loud. It only lasted for about 15 minutes. Then it was gone. The only thing you heard was just really light rain.”

Then she and her kids went and surveyed the damage. “When we came outside to see everything, it was devastating,” she said.

Trees were scattered and their cattle trailer was destroyed. A shed that had been standing for 50 years was completely mauled.

The National Weather Service reported straight-line winds caused the damage. The estimated winds hit at 90 to 95 mph which is the strength of an EF-1 tornado. This system actually did cause six tornadoes, two of which hit Lawrence County.

As part of News 2’s weeklong coverage of Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week coverage, Danielle Breezy brings you stories of storm survivors from across Middle Tennessee. Click here to see more.