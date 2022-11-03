WASHINGTON D.C., (WKRN) — Less than five months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, voters will be able to show just how much the issue of abortion is on the ballot.

Abortion access is currently a state-by-state question, but both parties have proposals at the federal level to change that depending on who controls Congress.

“It should be her choice,” said Vice President Kamala Harris during a series of speeches in October focused on reproductive rights. “One does not have to abandon their faith or their deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be making this decision for her.”

From Connecticut to New Mexico, Harris spent the final weeks before Election Day traveling across the country to highlight what she considers Republican attacks on reproductive rights. Harris stressed how President Joe Biden promised to protect abortion access at the federal level.

“If we hold on to the United States Senate and gain two more senators, he will not let the filibuster get in the way of passing the Women’s Health Protection Act,” Harris said.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, has a different promise to voters.

“If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill,” Graham said.

Graham’s legislation, which he introduced in September, would impose a nationwide ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.

“No abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest, to save the life of the mother,” he said.

But many of Graham’s GOP colleagues, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, quickly opposed the bill.

“Most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level,” McConnell said the same day Graham introduced the legislation.

Political analysts in Washington say abortion remains a top issue in deciding which party will control Congress, and it may come down to whether voters are more upset with Republicans over reproductive rights or Democrats over the economy.

“It would be not unfair but probably simplistic,” NewsNation Political Editor Chris Stirewalt said.

Stirewalt said abortion is driving Democrats to the polls, but he is focusing on the small percentage of the electorate who still has not made up their minds.

“For a persuadable voter, nothing really works like the economy,” Stirewalt said.

According to the United States Elections Project, about 30 million Americans have voted early so far, which could put this year’s midterms even ahead of 2018’s record-breaking turnout.