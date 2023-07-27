NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six innocent people lost their lives exactly four months ago today.

In light of The Covenant School shooting, News 2 has gone behind the scenes for law enforcement training across Middle Tennessee all summer long.

From using empty schools as training grounds, to the shooting range, to reviewing safety plans across the state, law enforcement agencies prepared for the “what if” scenarios all summer long.

“It’s not only important for us as law enforcement and ambulance personnel to know the layout of the school but it’s also important for the teachers and the school staff to know what to do in an event,” Robert Bryan, Wilson County Sheriff said.

From Davidson, Wilson, Sumner, Williamson and Rutherford counties, News 2 was there as law enforcement agencies discussed and trained in an event of a school shooting.

“A lot of the training we do is team movement so this is the first time I’ve gone through a solo officer response,” Sgt. Sam Radtke, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said.

In Sumner and Williamson counties, officers trained on how to take down a threat alone.

“The first officer on scene is the most crucial. They’re the ones that have to get in there and stop the threat. And most of the time it’s going to be one or two officers,” Dusty Rhoades, Williamson County Sheriff said.

“When a school goes into lockdown students are automatically traumatized,” Patty Oeser, School Safety Director for Rutherford County Schools said.

In Rutherford County, faculty took on the roles of students and parents to create a reunification plan.

“It’s one thing to actually do it, it’s one thing to look at it on paper it’s another to walk the walk,” John Michael Keyes, Executive Director of the ‘I Love U Guys’ Foundation said.

This year, Rutherford County will be using an app which allows faculty to notify the school much faster if there is a threat.

“It says red and lockdown, so if we go into a lockdown this will automatically call law enforcement,” Oeser said.

And while these trainings are frequent every year across the state, there’s been a shift, after six people lost their lives four months ago today. The tragedy no doubt put an extra emphasis on school safety this upcoming school year.

“We didn’t use to think about this stuff and now it’s in our mind every minute of the day,” Rhodes said.