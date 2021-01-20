Wilson County Schools K-5 students return to traditional learning

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools announced K-5 students will return to full-time traditional teaching and learning beginning Monday, January 25.

Voluntary Pre-K and Exceptional Education Pre-K will transition to full-time traditional learning, as well. Meanwhile, grades 6-12 will remain on a hybrid learning model.

“We will continue to monitor health data on a daily basis provided by our schools and our local health department,” Wilson County Schools announced in a statement on Facebook. “Our intent is to remain in these models, unless critical data points indicate that a change is necessary.”

The district may consider placing individual schools on a remote-learning model if they see a rise in illness or absences.

“We fully understand that the unpredictability of COVID-19 has caused many inconveniences; however, we are hopeful that today’s announcement provides a better outlook for overall consistency and planning for your household,” the statement continued.

Families with K-5 students can expect to receive additional information from their schools about next week’s transition to full-time traditional learning.

Food assistance is still available for 6-12 students as they remain on a hybrid model. The district has also made all of its parking lots available for families to use as hotspots, if needed.