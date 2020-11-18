Wilson County Schools closed to all students Friday due to insufficient staffing

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools will be closed to all students Friday due to projected insufficient staffing related to COVID-19.

The district announced Wednesday the reason for the closure is its “projected inability to sufficiently staff schools due to impacts of recent COVID-19 related illnesses and quarantines.”

The district added that by taking this additional day before next week’s Thanksgiving Break, it will “give our affected staff some added time to recover from those recent illnesses.”

Friday will be treated as a Stockpile Day, with no expectations from students, according to the district.

Teachers will report to schools that day and all KIDS Club and TLC activities will still be open.