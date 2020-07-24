Tennessee task force finds child abuse reports down amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A new report from Tennessee education leaders found the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting children in multiple ways as they were forced to stay home from school.

“There are a number of working families who need for their children to be in school so they can continue to work,” said Governor Bill Lee. “There’s a lot of reasons why schools can be and should be open so long as we do that in a way that protects teachers and protects students at the same time and we believe we can do it.”

The Initial COVID-19 Impact Report was crafted by the COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force, a 38-member body convened by Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

The task force learned that during peak stay-at-home orders, reports of suspected child abuse dropped by 27%.

“Why should we open schools? Because our kids need to be in school. Because Kids not only academically are suffering, we know kids suffer in mental health capacity. Child abuse reporting is way down. We don’t believe it’s because child abuse is down. It’s because schools and teachers are a reporting mechanism for that,” said Governor Lee.

The task force also found that 76% of Tennessee district leaders and 55% of public responders said technology and hardware are needed most during the pandemic.

“Schools play a critical role in supporting students’ physical and mental health, and we have seen more students have gone hungry, suicide rates have increased, abuse cases have gone unreported, and critical health and counseling services have halted due to the global pandemic,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The work of the Child Wellbeing Task Force, in partnership with state and local leaders, is essential to ensuring the academic and non-academic needs of our kids are met as we continue to fight this virus together.”

The report also highlighted trends that were seen nationwide:

Economic, physical, and mental health are interconnected and during times of crisis, may contribute to childhood adversity. Childhood adversity can have long term chronic physical and mental health-related impacts, such as depression, suicide attempts, substance abuse, and lung disease.

Experienced family stress, such as unemployment, may contribute to increased rates of domestic violence, substance abuse, and child abuse as was evident during previous national disasters and crises.

Nationally, the pandemic has impacted populations disproportionately, raising concern of a widening equity gap.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to present more details on how schools should safely operate in the next school year. Governor Lee said his office will then explain a more detailed outline of what parents and teachers can expect this Fall at his next press briefing on Tuesday.