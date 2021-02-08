Teachers in Davidson County to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Feb. 20

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials in Davidson County announced Monday that the county is advancing to Plan 1B which will allow 20,000 teachers in Davidson County to start registering to receive COVID-19 vaccines later this month.

Reservations for Metro Nashville Public Schools open up on Thursday, Feb. 11 with vaccines beginning to roll out by February 20. In addition, vaccine scheduling for seniors 70 and older will begin February 12.

Mayor John Cooper said Monday that in-person learning in Davidson County can safely resume on February 13. Dr. Adrienne Battle said teachers can expect to receive an email on how to register for vaccines soon. In-person staffing is encouraged to register first.

The vaccine will be provided to teachers and support staff at no cost and will be supplied with assistance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and HCA TriStar Health. The vaccine is not required but strongly encouraged.

“Dr. Battle has taken some important steps to get our schools open for in-person learning, now we must do what we can to keep them open by protecting our educators from contracting COVID,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Board of Public Health and the Metro Coronavirus Task Force. “This announcement today wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and HCA/Tri-Star.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center will oversee the administration of vaccines to Metro Nashville Public Schools employees, which includes charter school staff, at the Vanderbilt Health Center at 100 Oaks. HCA/Tri-Star will vaccinate those employees who work for independent and parochial schools, as well as day care and preschool staff.

“The vaccine is another important step to keep schools safe,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I’m grateful to Metro Public Health for efficiently rolling out the vaccine to help avoid the long lines and wait times we’ve seen in other cities. With the help of our hospital partners, we will continue providing a courteous and efficient vaccination process for our teachers.”

In addition to the vaccines provided through the Metro Public Health Department and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, MNPS has received approval by the Tennessee Department of Health to be able to administer a direct allocation of vaccines through the school nurse program, when the state has additional doses available to support this effort.