Special school board meeting called in Wilson County on re-opening plans

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn., (WKRN) – Wilson County school leaders called a special meeting about plans to re-open classrooms.

Right now, families in Wilson County can choose traditional in-person classes or virtual remote learning. And, it’s been a week since the school board decided to not require students to wear masks when they return to class.

A special board meeting is planned for Saturday to discuss possible changes to the school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

Board member Chad Karl said it’s unclear what those changes could be, but the goal is always to make sure students are educated as safely as possible.

“I think what it comes down to is some of the schools where we’ve combined middle and high school because of the tornado and losing schools, we’ll have potentially 2300 kids showing up at a building with a completely new process. That’s way too much to put on the staff,” Karl said.

He said with the impact from the tornado and now COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a challenging year but he urges parents to hang in there.

“It’s a tough, tough situation to make the right call for everybody so what I would say is do what’s best for your family,” Karl said. “Do what you think is right. Don’t worry so much about this year. In my opinion this is a one year problem. We’re a smart country. We’re going to get a handle on this.”

The meeting is set to start at 9:00 a.m., and seating will be limited to 50 people inside the board room. Click here to watch the live stream of the meeting.