Several Tennessee schools close early for Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Tennessee schools districts have announced early closures ahead of the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

The Rutherford County School District announced Tuesday that it would be extending its holiday break from five days to nine days, now from November 21 to November 30.

On Monday, Rutherford County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, 384 cases. The district’s positive cases have increased along with the county, reporting 136 positive students and 21 positive staff on Monday, up from 108 students and 31 staff reported the week prior.

A spokesperson for the district also confirmed about 400 staff and 3,000 students are currently in quarantine.

In addition to Rutherford County, Wilson County Schools added an extra day to their week break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead of taking Saturday through Sunday, they added Friday out of their stock pile days used for events such as weather.

Both districts say these are not distance learning days, students and staff will not be expected to do any work aside from projects already assigned.

East Hickman High School also announced Wednesday that they did not have enough staff to keep the school open so they would be transition to distance learning until November 24 and return in person on November 30.

Just outside of Tennessee, Franklin County in Kentucky announced Wednesday all schools were closing until November 30 as well.