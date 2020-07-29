Rutherford County Schools set to reopen August 10

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County School Board held a special meeting Tuesday night, voting to reopen schools August 10.

August 10 will serve as a registration day, followed by a phased-in days until August 17. Parents will also have the option to utilize virtual learning instead of sending their child in person.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks and social distance. In addition, the district has come up with protocols for quarantining if someone is exposed to COVID-19.