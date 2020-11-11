Parents push for virtual learning after COVID-19 cases rise

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rising number of COVID-19 cases in a Sumner County Middle school is leaving parents worried and district administrators trying to figure out what’s next.

“It’s bad,” said Jessica fritz, a single mom of three. Fritz says not one, but two of her kids are now in mandatory quarantine after they were exposed to the virus while in class at Rucker Stewart Middle.

“They both are in the same grade and same school,” Fritz explained, “We go into quarantine with him [my son] and literally a week later, okay, my daughter’s been exposed.”

While the school district has not officially released the number of students and staff members who have contact or been exposed to the virus, Fritz said she knows dozens of families impacted.

“I don’t think they are taking the precautions that they should,” Fritz said, “When you have bus drivers, for instance, that have 10 kids compared to 50, you’re exposing those bus drivers. They’re taking it home to their families.”

In a statement released to News 2, the Sumner County spokesperson said:

“We watch active case numbers by school and district daily. We have seen an elevated number of positive cases in the past 7 days at Rucker Stewart Middle School which has necessitated more students in quarantine as a safety measure to reduce the risk of spread. We will be watching closely the active number of cases reported at RSMS over next few days to make a decision regarding next week’s learning model at Rucker. We are hopeful that in-person learning will continue next week at RSMS, but we will make the decision that we believe is safest for students and staff. “ — Jeremy Johnson, Board and Community Relations Supervisor for Sumner County Schools

