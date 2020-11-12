Nashville parent organization asks district for plan to combat COVID-19 learning loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The term “learning loss” has become a household concern for parents tackling virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learning loss means retrogression in a student’s education.

“It has been a very hectic situation,” said Taira Holloway, a mom of four. “It’s so easy to get off track being at home. And then sometimes the teachers are also… they have their own things going on so it’s hard for them to just show that attention to students over the computer.”

Holloway says she has watched her kids struggle to meet educational standards through virtual learning.

“I have a daughter. She’s in the sixth grade,” said Holloway. “And she’s like ‘Mama, I’m dumb now’. And I’m like ‘No, you’re not dumb. It’s just this is the way school has to be for now.'”

Holloway’s family is like so many other families that have experienced COVID-19 learning loss.

“Our education system is set up as a one-size-fits-all system that has not worked in decades. Especially for marginalized children and the children we really represent in our most struggling communities, who are zoned to low performing schools,” said Sonya Thomas, Executive Director for Nashville PROPEL, which stands for Parents Requiring Our Public Education System to Lead.

That’s why the organization is asking the district to provide individualized lesson plans and curriculum.

“We have officially asked. We have officially demanded, and it is my hope that the district works with parents as partners, and works with educators, and those who are community partners, to put together a plan,” Thomas explained.

Holloway says an individualized lesson plan may be the only way to help steer her children’s education in the right direction.

“That’s something they really need to do because kids are really struggling,” Holloway said.

Nashville PROPEL leaders say they met with district leaders Wednesday. News 2 reached out to the district for comment. They have not yet responded.