‘My child needs to be back in school’: MNPS parent pushing to get daughter back in classroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — The Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools could announce a phase-in schedule for a return to in-person learning as soon as Monday afternoon.

While some parents are still hesitant to send their kids back to school during the pandemic, others are ready for their children to return.

Bernadette Minyard says the last 10 months of virtual learning has been tough for her teenage daughter that’s already battling a learning disability.

“My child needs to be back in school,” Minyard said.

She says the remote learning has caused her daughter’s grades and test scores to slip. She showed News 2 her child’s ACT scores.

“As you can see, they’re not good. She’s not ready for college. She’s barely ready to be out of high school,” Minyard said. “I’m not happy with this and virtual learning has a lot to do with this.”

Minyard says she feels like Metro parents were left in the dark when Dr. Adrienne Battle and the school board decided all students would be learning remotely last March.

“We were shut out from the very beginning,” Minyard said.

Metro Schools then brought some students back for a few weeks in the fall, but returned to all virtual again as COVID-19 cases grew in Nashville.

On Friday, Metro Schools announced that that their COVID-19 “risk score” dropped below 7, which means it could be safe enough for kids to return to the classroom if that number holds steady.

“This is of course super good news, it’s the news we’ve been waiting for,” Mayor John Cooper told News 2. “We’ve dipped below 7 for the first time in our metrics, we need to stay there.”

Minyard, of course, is hoping to send her daughter back to school ASAP, but understands why some parents don’t feel the same way as the pandemic continues into month 11. She’s just trying to do what’s best for her own child.

“I am able to help her, but again, because of her needs, special needs, the teachers are more equipped to help her than I am because they have those special accommodations there,” Minyard said.

If students begin phasing back into the classroom, the district said it will increase safety measures through a partnership with Meharry Medical College that will include COVID-19 testing of students and staff who choose to participate, as well as greater compliance monitoring to support staff and provide further guidance to schools and the district on measures that can be taken to improve safety.