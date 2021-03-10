MNPS offering free summer camps for students to ‘catch up’ after year of virtual learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — If your child is struggling after a year of virtual learning, Metro Nashville Public Schools is offering help this summer.

From June 7 to July 2, MNPS is holding free in-person summer camps. There will be approximately 70 locations across Nashville and Davidson County. This is open to all students entering 1st through 12th grade in the fall.

It’s an opportunity for kids to ‘catch up’ academically before the next school year begins.

“We want to give those students who may have seen their academic progress slow down, or who just want the chance to have more face-to-face learning time, the opportunity to do so this summer,” Director of Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle said.

All sessions include a mix of classroom learning, science, technology, art activities, and physical activity. Assignments will not be graded, but there will be credit recovery options and career readiness opportunities for high school students.

Nicole Lugg says she is signing her children up after a full year of learning from home.

“I think it will be a great slow transition for them getting back into the building and getting back into a social setting when they’ve been out for really a year now this week,” Lugg said.

Her son, Brayden, is a 4th grade student at Pennington Elementary. He prefers learning in a classroom where he can write everything down rather than type it on a computer. Nicole says online learning has been a challenge.

“He’s probably a high C average. Just because it’s a lot harder for him doing it from home,” Lugg said.

All MNPS families can apply to the summer learning program, but students who need the most support, or are economically disadvantaged, will be considered first. That’s according to state law.

The program includes free breakfast, lunch, and transportation.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks at all time, and social distance when possible. The student-teacher ratio in grades 1-8 will be no greater than 13 to 1.

MNPS says they will also be offering opportunities for students entering kindergarten next year, and will be sharing additional information soon.

Registration opens March 22. For more information on hours and location of the summer learning program, click here.