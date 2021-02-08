MNPS families prepare for in-classroom learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday, Pre-K through 4th graders in Metro Nashville Public Schools will head back to the classroom for the first time since last year.

For some parents, it’s a long-awaited relief. But, for others there are a few concerns.

“We experienced lots of challenges during virtual learning,” said Jessica Owens, mom of two. “So many changes for such a little one. She went through two kindergarten teachers and two remote learning supervision programs. Just so many changes.”

If you ask Owens’ 6-year-old daughter Jaime how she feels about school, her answer will come with a bit of hesitation.

“Good,” Jaime said after a short pause.

Tuesday, Jaime will join other students whose families opted for them to go back to the traditional learning. The students are the second group to phase back into the classroom after the district’s COVID risk score dropped below 7 points.

“My biggest concerns are the adjustments and the possibility of returning to remote learning,” said Owens. “We don’t do well with change as adults. So, just keeping in mind that these are little kids and changes in their routine are hard.”

Nonetheless, Jaime says she is looking forward to a little normalcy and seeing her friends.

“I’m excited!” said Jaime.

MNPS will continue the phase-in process as follows: