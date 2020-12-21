Metro Schools will start second semester virtually due to rising COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the district will start the second semester virtually due to increased COVID-19 cases.

The second semester is set to begin on January 7. MNPS will use a risk score based on metrics from the Metro Public Health Department to make decisions on when to return to in-person learning. School officials say that score must be below seven before returning to face-to-face learning.

“We have done an extensive amount of planning and preparation to welcome students back to in-person learning once conditions allow for it,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools. “Sadly, the increasing spread of COVID-19 through our community remains at the worst level we have seen during this pandemic, with no clear signs of ending soon.”

Once the district determines it’s safe, students will return to school in phases. Students with special needs and Pre-K through 4th grades will be the first to return to in-person learning. Grades 5 through 9 will be the second group to return.

MNPS has partnered with Meharry Medical College to develop protocols for the remainder of the school year.

“The last thing any of us wants to see is a full school year go by without the opportunity for our middle or high school students to meet their teachers or their classmates in person, if they so choose,” said Dr. Battle. “While community spread is going to continue to be a major factor in our plans, our partnership with Meharry Medical College will ensure we are complying with best practices for reducing spread, while also added testing capabilities to help identify cases of COVID-19 and further reduce the risk of transmission.”

The district will seek to leverage existing available resources to implement these programs, such as free rapid tests offered by the State of Tennessee, while also working with Mayor John Cooper and other stakeholders to identify additional funds. MNPS predicts they could need up to $18 million for the necessary staffing and new resources.

No-cost meals will continue to be provided for the remainder of the school year.

Four virtual learning help centers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when school is in session at the following locations:

Glencliff High School, 160 Antioch Pike (at the back of the building, off Holbrook Drive)

Maplewood High School, 410 Walton Lane

Overton High School, 4820 Franklin Road

Pearl-Cohn High School, 904 26th Ave. N