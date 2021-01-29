Metro parents want to see swift transition to in-person classes after downturn in COVID risk numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News of Metro Nashville Public Schools’ plan to consider re-opening over the weekend came as a relief to parents with kids who are struggling with virtual learning.

“Oh my goodness — don’t even ask,” said Jessica Owens whose kindergarten daughter spent her first year in school at home. “It has been so difficult. It’s been frustrating. We have to utilize outside childcare so we’ve done quite a bit of remote learning supervision.”

Owens says her family has spent some $4,000 on remote learning supervision for their 6-year-old, while she and her husband have to go to work.

“She began to have outbursts and tantrums,” Owens explained. “She’s commented multiple times that she hates — hates school. She hates it!”

Many parents have a shared experience. They say going back to the classroom would alleviate emotional stress for themselves and their children, plus get their kids back on track in terms of education.

“My kids are in an okay situation,” said Erica Hause, a mom of three. “Some of these kids don’t even have that, and school was their safe haven… What about that safety?”

Stephanie Carty is mom to a fifth grader and also works from home. She says she is willing to take the risk of having her daughter go to school for the sake of getting a good education.

“This is not March of last year, when I understood that if we were all dealing with something that we hadn’t had time to process,” said Carty. “But we’ve had time to figure this out and I’d like to see us move as quickly as possible to get kids into the classroom.”

At this point, district leaders have not yet released the details of their re-opening plan.