Increase in positive COVID-19 cases closes high school in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Sycamore High School in Cheatham County has prompted school officials to shut down the school to help stop the spread.

According to a statement released by Cheatham County Schools, Sycamore High School will transition to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10 after the board consulted with Cheatham County Health Department.

All students will transition to remote learning and must log in daily to be counted present and to receive remote assignments. If a student or staff member is placed on quarantine, they will be contacted directly by Cheatham County Health Department or the school nurse.

No athletic practices/games and extra-curricular activities will be held at Sycamore High School at this time and the school will be disinfected during the closure. Weekly food distribution at the school is cancelled until further notice.

The school district is advising students stay at home and not interact with others in the community. Consult your doctor if you have any medical concerns.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )