Governor Lee announces special session on education following COVID-19 learning loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene for a special legislative session on January 19 to address education issues facing schools in the 2021-22 school year.

The announcement of a special session had been expected following learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor’s office, preliminary data projects an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd grade reading and a projected 65% decrease in proficiency in math amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, only a third of Tennessee 3rd graders were reading on grade level.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense disruption for Tennessee’s students, educators, and districts, and the challenges they face must be addressed urgently,” Governor Lee said. “Even before the virus hit, and despite years of improvement, too many of our state’s students were still unable to read on grade level. I’m calling on the legislature to join us in addressing these serious issues so we can equip our hardworking educators and districts with the resources and supports they need to set our students on the path to success.”

During the special session, the legislature will be tasked to take up five key issues, including learning loss, funding, accountability, literacy, and teacher pay.

“As we have heard from districts since March, students need their teachers and schools like never before,” Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “No child’s future should suffer academically because of COVID-19. Not only as commissioner, but as a mother of two school-aged children, I am grateful for the bold solutions that our governor and legislature will provide for our students and schools across the state and the department stands ready to work together to accomplish this mission-critical work.”

Governor Lee will make the formal call Wednesday for the special legislative session.