Dickson County Schools spend Thanksgiving cleaning and planning for possible staff shortage

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least four school districts across Middle Tennessee are shut down this Thanksgiving week after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

One of those school districts is Dickson County.

“We have a two-week fall break and I think a lot of people got out and let their guards down a little bit,” said Danny Weeks, Director of Dickson County Schools. “We started noticing several of our students, especially at the high school level — we had several absences there.”

After cases doubled in a matter of weeks, Dickson County school officials decided to extend the planned Thanksgiving break. Instead of having Wednesday through Friday off, students and teachers would get the whole week. The goal was to allow students and staff time to quarantine.

“We thought that would allow all those people who have been contact traced to get some of those days behind them and give us a little extra time to get in some buildings and do some cleaning,” Weeks explained.

Monday and Tuesday of the holiday week was spent cleaning school buildings district wide.

“Dickson County uses a vendor for cleaning our schools and sanitizing those rooms,” said Weeks. “So, we know during the last couple days, that they’ve been in some classrooms and trying to do some deep cleaning of high touch areas a little bit more than normal.”

The plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday. However, if the district’s full staff of teachers and bus drivers are not ready to work, there is a backup plan.

“We want to check the number of substitute teachers that we have available. We also want to look at bus drivers and see if we may need to run some double routes. Our mechanics are often accustomed to driving our buses as well, so we may have to utilize those methods,” said Weeks.

In meantime, Weeks says he has this message for students and staff: social distance, stay safe, and practice good hygiene.