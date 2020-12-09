All Wilson County schools going remote next week

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools announced the entire district will move to remote learning beginning Monday, December 14.

This remote learning period will lead into the upcoming holiday break, meaning students will physically be out of school until January 5.

According to a statement sent out by the district, this move comes “out of the extreme caution for keeping our school community healthy” as more students and staff are affected by COVID-19.

“This is the last thing we wanted to do, however given the latest reports and health trends from our district, we feel that this course of action is best at this time,” Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “While staffing concerns remain extremely high, our goal is to make sure we do what’s best for our teachers, students and staffs overall. Our school administrators and teachers have worked extremely hard in making sure any gaps that needed to be filled were taken care of. This full transition will help ease that burden as we all try to do everything we can to get healthy, stay healthy and continue to navigate responsibly through the ongoing pandemic.”

This week around a third of the district was using remote learning. Schools already using remote learning will not return as originally planned, and Wednesday’s announcement replaces any prior notices.