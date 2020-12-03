4 Wilson County schools to transition to remote learning through the holidays

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four Wilson County schools will transition to remote learning through the holidays with the intention the schools will return to their current teaching and learning models after winter break.

The four schools affected include Carroll-Oakland (K-8), Southside (K-8), Springdale Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary. The school district says the 6th grade portion of Mt. Juliet Middle/West Wilson Middle at Mt. Juliet Middle School isn’t affected by the closure.

The reason for the change, according to the school district, is due to an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19.

Food service will be available using remote learning. Please email a cafeteria manager for any other neighboring non-remote school and place orders by 9 a.m. each school day. Meals can then be picked up between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

If you sturggle with reliable access to internet, parking lots at the affected schools have been made available as a hotspot for additional support. Learning packets can be provided as needed if internet isn’t reliable.

Families affected by the transition to remote learning have been emailed more detailed information.