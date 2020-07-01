Skip to content
Keeping Schools Safe
TN Education Commissioner: Providing students reliable access to online learning biggest challenge moving forward
Video
Swaggerty Sausage confirms COVID-19 cases at Kodak plant, number of employees affected not released
Video
Spring Hill economy doing well despite COVID-19, new GM layoffs could create change
Video
TDH reports 1,806 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, highest single-day increase
Video
Harvard COVID-19 map has Nashville in the red
Video
News 2 investigation leads to abrupt resignation of Franklin fire chief
Video
Tennessee Governor opens up about daughter’s suicide attempt
Video
New video shows conditions of home where child found locked in cage, 700 animals abused
Video