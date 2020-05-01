Iconic photo of Lighthouse Christian School building floating along interstate commemorates decade of recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The images across Nashville, May 1, 2010, were surreal, unreal to witness.

“The building was floating down the interstate,” says Brian Sweatt. “That was kind of an iconic moment, being able to realize how serious this was.”

It was stunning. Sweatt, head of school at Lighthouse Christian School, was watching it unfold on television. He remembers it now, a decade later, and the 25 feet of water that swallowed his campus.

“It had to travel across our football field, our baseball field, our softball field, our practice football field, and onto the interstate.”

All told, eight buildings belonging to Lighthouse Christian were destroyed. Four were part of the preschool, and another, the hope community resource building, swept onto I-24 as Mill Creek overflowed and erupted into a raging river.

“It was floating and then it got hung up on something,” Sweatt says. “It literally imploded like a tin can that just got crushed.”

The rains would stop. The water, eventually, would recede within the Antioch community. And in Sweatt’s words, triumph would rise from this tragedy. The final chapters of this story were not finished.

“My eyes filled up with tears again, even 10 years later,” he says. “When you think you’ve dealt with all those emotions of what you lost and what took place that day, it still comes back.”

In early March, Sweatt welcomed back his heroes to an awards dinner, thanking local businesses and volunteers who helped them rebuild.

“We just want to continue say thank you so much to all who have given so much.”

Their recovery included a feature on Extreme Home Makeover. It offered a rebirth, and an opportunity, Sweatt explains, to now provide the same support for a city facing a new struggle.

“We saw God use people to go and bless others, and go make a difference in their lives,” says Sweatt. “We were a great recipient of that. Hopefully we have made all of those who have given to us proud of how we’ve continued to serve, and try to reach out and make a difference.”

It’s a decade surviving the flood, and four times that serving Nashville.

Sweatt and Lighthouse have no plans stopping.

“We’re going to keep giving and keep giving, and we’ll figure it out. And 40 years later here we are, and 10 years after the flood.”