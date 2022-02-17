NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Few things can compare with the loss of a child. Especially at the hands of a silent killer like fentanyl.

A tearful A.C. Clark reflected on the loss of his son, Quintenn. “I just miss him. I miss him every second of every day,” said Clark. “When he passed, my last name died with him, and that hurts.”

On March 2nd, 2021, Quintenn Clark died of a heroin overdose in Montgomery County. He was only 20 years old. “[He was] a good kid, loved people, made some bad decisions along the way and it ended up costing him his life,” Clark said.

When the 44-year-old talks about his boy, his pride fills the room, “He had a big heart, loved everything, had a big personality and was goofy and was a sweet sweet kid.”

When he looks through the storybook memories of his son’s life, he will remember Quintenn as a good kid, an athlete, and a life taken much too soon. Clark said his boy started to stray when he turned 18, “He got in trouble with the drugs, went to some rehabs and sober livings out of state.”

Suddenly, the storybook became a nightmare that included unanswered phone calls and multiple extended trips to rehab.

In a few weeks, it will be one year since heroin-laced fentanyl killed Quintenn. “It was a year of firsts,” said Clark, “first Father’s Day, first birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, all that without him. It is hard.”

So far, nobody has been arrested for supplying the drugs that killed the 20-year-old.

“The last thing I want is for other parents to feel how I do,” said Clark.

In their son’s honor, the family started the Quintenn Clark Foundation. Among many things, it helps raise money for scholarships to help pay for expensive rehab for those struggling with addiction.

To learn more about the foundation, click here.