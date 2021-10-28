How soon is too soon for holiday shopping?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s not even November and yet, supply chain issues could be causing delays for the holidays.

How soon is too soon to start holiday shopping? Some wait until after Thanksgiving, but with a stressed supply chain, should we start now?

It depends on where you are shopping. The rule of thumb is to shop early, get your lists done and ready to go.

For Amazon, they’ve been preparing for the holiday season for a while now.

“Amazon prepares for the holiday season starting January 1st. It is what we do every single day. We deliver packages to our customers, and we will continue to do that this holiday season,” said Divina Mims, a Communications Manager with Amazon.

Amazon has more than 260,000 drivers and thousands more flex drivers working throughout the holiday season. They have expanded their freight network by 45,000 freight trailers and expanded carrier network partnerships. Amazon has also doubled container capacity and increased port of entry by 50%.

But even Amazon is not immune to supply chain issues, which is why they also encourage you to shop early.

“I think we are aware that there are supply chain challenges and demand planning comes in handy,” said Mims. “Amazon is experts at navigating these challenges and are committed to continuing to delivering the holidays to our customers, as we have in the past and will continue to do that.”

If you are a procrastinator, or you just realize you forgot something last minute, then you could be in luck.

“Prime members across 47,000 metropolitan cities can actually order products on Christmas Eve and receive them the same day,” said Mims. “And in Nashville, we can make that go even faster now.”

Mims said Nashville is part of an initiative that delivers Prime customers their items as fast as five hours after purchasing them.