NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Time saving traffic apps and Nashville’s booming population are sending more drivers into neighborhoods like never before. On Hillwood Boulevard between Charlotte and Harding has become a steady stream of drivers saving time.

But if you drive the actual neighborhood speed limit through here, you will end up the first float in a parade as far back as your rearview will let you see.

Hillwood is just one street now being studied by the city for ways to slow us all down.

“We look at values such as speed, volume, volumes, that’s really 70% of the the rating is based on the speeds that we record. So we actually get out there and do an analysis and do data collection for every street in our program,” explained Brad Freeze with the Nashville Department of Transportation.

So-called pillow bumps like ones located on 23rd Avenue in North Nashville may be one option, News 2 watched the pillows in action with mixed results.

News 2 spoke with neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera. One resident said they have no impact at all slowing people down, another said it seems to slow down the people who would otherwise watch their speed.

“So we we’ve had a lot of successes, we have heard, you know, we’ve heard some criticisms,” said Freeze.

One neighbor said it seems to have only shifted the problem to a block away on 22nd Avenue.

“I don’t think it’s the people that live on the street, the people that live on the street, probably just as fearful as the rest of us. But I mean, sometimes people will drive down the street, maybe at I mean, 65, 70, maybe even 80 miles an hour, like people will zoom down the street.”