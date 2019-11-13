How do the temperatures of the last 10 winters stack up?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When you are looking at the average temperature for a winter, remember it is the average of the highs and lows of each day for the some 90 days of December, January, and February (depending on Leap Years). That normally averages out about 40 degrees.

Of the last ten winters in Nashville, five were above normal, four were below and one averaged at the normal of 40 degrees.

What’s of particular note are the winters of 2015-2016 and 2016-2017, 45° and 47° respectively. 2016-2017 turns out to be the warmest winter on and the previous winter of 2015-2016 turns out to be the 5th warmest.

None of those show up in the coldest winters of all time.

So, what are we in for this year? The national weather service is forecasting above-normal temperatures for this winter. We will wait and see!

The News 2 StormTracker team is taking a closer look at new plans and upgraded tools for winter weather preparedness. See special reports all day Wednesday, Nov. 13th in every newscast.