MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Located in the historic Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro lies a hidden gem: the world’s largest cedar bucket.

According to Tammie Cline, Assistant Facility Coordinator in the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, the bucket was built in the 1800s as a marketing tool highlighting the craftsmanship of the Tennessee Red Cedar Woodenworks Company, a Murfreesboro manufacturer of cedar buckets.

Measuring nearly 6 feet tall, with a base diameter of 6 feet and a top diameter of 7 feet 9 inches, the bucket weighs 1,580 pounds and has a capacity of 1,573 gallons.

The bucket was originally constructed and exhibited at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893 and the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in 1904. That was the year a major beer company leased the bucket and brought it to the St. Louis World’s Fair and filled it with beer, allowing fairgoers the opportunity to dip their own pints, Cline said the legend goes.

But why create such a large bucket?

“Cedar buckets were used largely to carry water, as there was no indoor plumbing back in 1887, so the cedar buckets were a necessary tool,” Cline said.

And a company wanting to highlight just how well their buckets could be crafted thought creating a larger-than-life-size version of their product would be great for business. But as indoor plumbing become more popular, the necessity for cedar buckets declined, particularly by the 1950s, Cline said. To make matters worse, the cedar bucket factory burned down in 1950. The large bucket survived the blaze and was sold to a local grocer who kept it on display near his store.

The bucket remained in town until 1965 when it was auctioned off to an amusement park in Rossville, Georgia—Lake Winnepesaukah. It remained at the park until 1976, when it was brought back home to Murfreesboro and placed inside the historic Cannonsburgh Village site upon its completion and has remained there ever since.

The version of the bucket that stands today is actually the second iteration of it, according to Cline.

“The bucket burned in 2005. It was under a gazebo with a cedar shake roof, and the roof caught on fire, and it burned the bucket,” she told News 2.

Later reports from the area attributed the fire to arson, but local blacksmiths in Murfreesboro from the Rutherford County Blacksmiths Association sought to bring it back to its former glory.

“They were able to rebuild it using the original handle, the original hardware and the original bands,” she said. “Those blacksmiths were Jeff Henderson, Donnie Fergus and Don Greer. They returned the bucket to Cannonsburgh in 2011.”

The bucket serves as a major tourist attraction for those inclined to find the “world’s largest” objects, according to Cline.

“The bucket is by far our most popular attraction here in the Village,” she said. “Last year alone we had visitors from 16 countries and all 50 states sign our guest book, and not everyone always signs our book. Lots of people come here just for the World’s Largest Cedar Bucket, and then they’re able to enjoy the Village as well.”

According to historical information from Cannonsburgh Village, the original bucket was lighter and slightly smaller, with a capacity of 1,556 gallons and weighing just 800 pounds.

As for the “world’s largest” distinction, Cline said the original overseer of Cannonsburgh Village put out a call for information to see if anyone else had a cedar bucket as large or larger than the Tennessee bucket, but no one came forward. Without any proof that a larger one exists, Murfreesboro declared the cedar bucket to be the world’s largest.

“We’ve never been able to find one as large as ours,” she said.

Given the almost certainty of being the largest cedar bucket, Cline said Murfreesboro is looking into how to get it entered into the Guinness Book of World Records at the moment.

To see the bucket for yourself, stop by Cannonsburgh Village, located at 312 S. Front St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.