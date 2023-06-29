LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Oct. 11, 1809, two gunshots shattered the still of night. It would be the end of one of this nation’s great explorers and the beginning of a mystery still unsolved today.

Almost 40 years later, and a stunning 72 mile drive down the Natchez Trace Parkway, a national monument was erected at his final resting place, here in the county that bares his name.

He was the Lewis of “Lewis and Clark,” one of the first to lay eyes on the Pacific, at a time when America stopped at the Mississippi.

The simple marker depicts a single broken pillar, a symbol of a life cut short. The great explorer was also a decorated military veteran, a personal secretary to Thomas Jefferson and governor of Louisiana when his life came to an end at 35 while taking the trace to Washington, D.C.

Ray Jones from Greenbrier, and his friend Brandon stopped by for a look while on a Saturday ride.

“Showing my friend, he’d never been here, never seen the Meriwether Lewis monument, and so we just come out of campground and kind of swung around here and just checking it out, get some pictures,” explained Jones.

Jones said he learns something new with each visit.

“That it’s actually a graveyard that is not just a single monument. It’s actually a graveyard. There’s about 30 other graves of surrounding the monument. So it was pretty neat to kind of walk around and check those out, too, you know, entire families are buried here.”

What is so unique about this national monument is Meriwether Lewis’ gravesite is only a few hundred yards from where he actually died.

All that is left of that house is a portion of what looks to be the front steps, next to a replica of the house where Lewis died and the mystery began.

Were the shots that night a depressed Lewis, unhappy with governing Louisiana, traveling to D.C. to ask for help, ending his own life? Or was his demise more sinister? While historians lean to the suicide theory, nothing with the famous explorer, now buried in Lewis County, seems set in stone.