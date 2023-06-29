COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just over an hour outside of Nashville, an iconic aircraft brand has touched down in Middle Tennessee.

The official home of the Beechcraft aircraft brand has made its home in Tullahoma at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum.

“It’s a fabulous place, we’re not only just a building with aircraft, we also have a nice campus, with a family-feel to the place,” explained museum president Charles Parish.

What once started as a small log cabin near the Tullahoma Airport has now turned into a 78,000 square foot campus with roughly 38 aircraft and three hangers.

“You don’t just have to fly an airplane to have an interest in this facility,” said Parish.

Inside the museum – one of the first of its kind – the first Beechcraft staggerwing. Of the 785 Staggewing’s manufactured since the 1930s, less than 50 are flying today.

“It’s a treasure, that’s the best way I know how to describe it,” said Curtis.

It’s aviation history found only in Middle Tennessee.

“Well, it’s a Smithsonian piece, it should be in the Smithsonian, and it’s here in Tullahoma,” explained museum vice president Jody Curtis about the staggerwing.

And the value of the aircrafts certainly reflects the historical value.

“It’s considered in the marketplace to be the Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, of the general aviation brand,” said Parish.

While the iconic aviation brand is still produced in Wichita, Kansas, the legacy of the brand is preserved here in Tullahoma and spans across multiple generations.

In the museum’s Chinket hanger is where the aircrafts considered to be the second generation of Beechcraft productions are housed, including a Beech 18 that is still in operation today.

“We now have the wonderful title as the home of Beechcraft here in Tullahoma. Who would have thought… Who would have thought?” said Curtis.

An hour and half from Nashville, guest can pay a small fee to explore the legacy location.

“It’s our history, it’s American history, and it’s about the women in aviation, and the men in aviation and the aircraft, and it’s just remarkable,” explained Curtis.

Visitors can drive in, or in Chad Sandstedt’s case, fly in, by landing at the Tullahoma Airport.

“It’s pretty special, you know this is a world class facility, and to be able to taxi up to the front of the museum 20 seconds after landing, you can’t do this really anywhere else, so it’s pretty cool,” said Sandstedt.

Sandstedt calls Tampa home, but knew he had to make a pit-stop when flying to Nashville for work.

“Well it’s been on my list for quite a while, heard a lot of great stories about the Beechcraft heritage museum and had a meeting in Nashville, and decided to stop in and get a tour.”

Approaching 50 years in business, it’s no wonder this Middle Tennessee hidden gem has history everyone can appreciate.

“They leave with the biggest smiles on their face and they don’t even have to be a pilot,” said Curtis.

What began as a dream has now become a place of community, education, and aviation appreciation for everyone – from the ground to the sky.