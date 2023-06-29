COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A state park in Manchester was once home to Native Americans nearly 2,000 years ago and is still being explored today.

After a brief walk up the Eastern Gateway at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, you can quickly feel its rich story and hear the serene setting that makes the park so special.

“The natural setting draws people in like it drew the Native Americans in thousands of years ago. It’s just an awesome place,” explained park ranger Keith Wimberley

And contrary to the name, it’s not a fort. When settlers first arrived, they assumed it was some sort of defensive structure, but archaeological testing shows it was built 2,000 years ago and at that time, there would have been no need for such thing.

“The mounds are prehistoric ceremonial sites, they were built to set off a special place,” said Wimberley.

Now, 18 miles of trails, three waterfalls and two rivers surround the rich history and sacred grounds of Old Stone Fort State Park.

“It’s very important when you come here to be respectful of the mounds that were here to preserve,” noted Wimberley, who said the thing that brought Native Americans here could be the same thing that still brings people today.

While folks from all over visit the state park for it’s natural setting, Wimberley hopes to keep the focus on what matters most.

“The reason the park was established was for the Old Stone Fort so that’s our main focus,” said Wimberley.

Each year, the park offers a nod to the past by offering guests a chance to watch the the summer solstice sunrise, on the longest day of the year.

“People can come view the sunrise just like the Native Americans did, 2,000 years ago. I highly recommend that,” said Wimberley.

From sunrise to sunset, it’s no surprise this place is home to over 300,000 guests per year.

“It’s such a spectacular place, the pre-history, history, to the natural setting. It really is an incredible place.”

Now 2,000 years later, the 782 acre state park is still being explored today.