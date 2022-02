NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keeping Tennessee’s water resources flowing is no small task. But that is the goal of the state’s Department of Environmental and Conservation.

TDEC’s Division of Water Resources is responsible for managing, protecting, and enhancing the quality of Tennessee’s water.

Tara Wohlgemuth, TDEC’s Regional Director of External Affairs, spoke with News 2 about how they manage the state’s water.